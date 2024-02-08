Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Denver 13-11, South Dakota 9-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the Denver Pioneers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for South Dakota and three for the Pioneers.

On Sunday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Coyotes had to settle for a 70-67 defeat against the Jackrabbits. South Dakota has not had much luck with the Jackrabbits recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

South Dakota's loss came about despite a quality game from Kaleb Stewart, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver and the Golden Eagles couldn't quite live up to the 163-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Pioneers fell 82-76 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Coyotes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they dropped their record down to 13-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Dakota and the Pioneers were neck-and-neck when the teams last played last Thursday, but the Coyotes came up empty-handed after a 111-110 loss. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.