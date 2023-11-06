Who's Playing
Mount Marty Lancers @ South Dakota Coyotes
Current Records: Mount Marty 0-0, South Dakota 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes will host the Mount Marty Lancers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mount Marty struggles in that department as they averaged 28 per game.
Looking back to last season, South Dakota finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Mount Marty sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.
Everything came up roses for South Dakota against Mount Marty in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 97-58 win. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does Mount Marty have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against Mount Marty in the last 6 years.
- Nov 28, 2022 - South Dakota 97 vs. Mount Marty 58
- Dec 20, 2020 - South Dakota 84 vs. Mount Marty 44
- Dec 06, 2019 - South Dakota 94 vs. Mount Marty 79
- Nov 20, 2017 - South Dakota 93 vs. Mount Marty 54