Who's Playing

Mount Marty Lancers @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Mount Marty 0-0, South Dakota 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will host the Mount Marty Lancers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mount Marty struggles in that department as they averaged 28 per game.

Looking back to last season, South Dakota finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Mount Marty sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.

Everything came up roses for South Dakota against Mount Marty in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 97-58 win. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does Mount Marty have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against Mount Marty in the last 6 years.