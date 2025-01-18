Halftime Report

N. Dak. State and South Dakota have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. N. Dak. State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Dakota 54-42.

N. Dak. State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will South Dakota step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: N. Dak. State 14-6, South Dakota 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

South Dakota is on a 12-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Dak. State is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. One thing working in the Coyotes' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

South Dakota is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 172-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Oral Roberts. South Dakota came out on top against Oral Roberts by a score of 92-82 on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State was able to grind out a solid victory over Kansas City on Thursday, taking the game 71-64.

South Dakota's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for N. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a 3.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bison slightly, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.