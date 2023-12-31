Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 6-8, South Dakota 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, South Dakota is heading back home. The South Dakota Coyotes and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Neb.-Omaha took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on South Dakota, who comes in off a win.

Even though South Dakota has not done well against N. Dak. State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Coyotes walked away with a 75-66 victory over the Bison. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.5% better than the opposition, as South Dakota's was.

Kaleb Stewart was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 33 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Lahat Thioune was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Pioneers on Friday and lost 95-80. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Neb.-Omaha had strong showings from Frankie Fidler, who scored 32 points along with four steals, and Marquel Sutton, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. That's the first time this season that Fidler scored 30 or more points.

The Coyotes' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-6. As for the Mavericks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: South Dakota have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Neb.-Omaha, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes per game this season. Given South Dakota's sizeable advantage in that area, Neb.-Omaha will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota came up short against Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February, falling 80-72. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.