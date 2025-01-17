Halftime Report

South Dakota and Oral Roberts have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 43-33, South Dakota has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

South Dakota came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-11, South Dakota 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Oral Roberts is headed into Thursday's matchup after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against North Dakota. Oral Roberts snuck past North Dakota with an 83-79 victory on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota pushed their score all the way to 104 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 119-104 bruising from St. Thomas. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game two weeks ago (91), the Coyotes still had to take the loss.

Oral Roberts' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for South Dakota, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oral Roberts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Oral Roberts is playing as the underdog, but their 3-7-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

South Dakota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 172.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.