Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 10-9, South Dakota 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The matchup between Southern Dak. St. and Neb.-Omaha on Thursday hardly resembled the 63-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Jackrabbits came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks and snuck past 90-87. The victory was just what Southern Dak. St. needed coming off of a 99-80 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, South Dakota had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They slipped by the Tommies 74-73 on Thursday.

The Jackrabbits' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Coyotes, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Southern Dak. St. and South Dakota are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. was able to grind out a solid win over South Dakota in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Dak. St. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.