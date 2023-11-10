Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-0, South Dakota 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will be playing at home against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

South Dakota took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Lancers 85-53 at home.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Knights 110-59 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-25.

The Coyotes and the Vaqueros both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.