Who's Playing
Denver @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Denver 12-9; South Dakota State 10-9
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of 2017. Denver and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Pioneers strolled past the South Dakota Coyotes with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 75-60.
Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits took their game against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday by a conclusive 84-61 score.
Denver is now 12-9 while South Dakota State sits at 10-9. Denver is 7-4 after wins this year, South Dakota State 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Denver 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 62
- Feb 14, 2020 - South Dakota State 90 vs. Denver 78
- Jan 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 68
- Feb 03, 2019 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 10, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Denver 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 77
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Dakota State 94 vs. Denver 72
- Mar 05, 2017 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Denver 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Denver 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Denver 91 vs. South Dakota State 82
- Mar 07, 2016 - South Dakota State 54 vs. Denver 53
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Dakota State 67 vs. Denver 56
- Jan 01, 2016 - South Dakota State 68 vs. Denver 59