Who's Playing

Denver @ South Dakota State

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of 2017. Denver and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Pioneers strolled past the South Dakota Coyotes with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 75-60.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits took their game against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday by a conclusive 84-61 score.

Denver is now 12-9 while South Dakota State sits at 10-9. Denver is 7-4 after wins this year, South Dakota State 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Denver.