The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Denver Pioneers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the 2024 Summit League Tournament Championship on CBS Sports Network. South Dakota State won the Summit League regular-season title (12-4) and is now 21-12 on the season while Denver finished seventh (6-10) and is 17-16 overall. The Jackrabbits advanced to the Summit League final by beating Oral Roberts and St. Thomas while Denver advanced by upsetting Kansas City and Omaha.

These programs split their two regular-season matchups, with SDSU winning 97-70 at home on Feb. 22 while Denver won 99-80 in its building on Jan. 13. This time around, South Dakota State is favored by 10 points in the latest South Dakota State vs. Denver odds and the over/under is 158.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Denver spread: SDSU -10

South Dakota State vs. Denver over/under: 158.5 points

South Dakota State vs. Denver money line: SDSU -501, Denver +376

What you need to know about SDSU

The Jackrabbits enter Tuesday's matchup on a seven-game winning streak that helped them win the Summit League by two games and now they're looking for just their second NCAA Tournament bid in the last six seasons. Head coach Eric Henderson guided the program to the tourney with a 30-win season in 2021-22 but went 19-13 and was eliminated in the second round of the Summit League tournament last season.

South Dakota State is led by third-year guard Zeke Mayo, who is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the season. Mayo is only averaging 13.0 points per game during the conference tournament but he's averaged 19.5 points in two matchups with Denver this season and had two 25-point games against the Pioneers a season ago.

What you need to know about Denver

The Pioneers are the unquestionable Cinderellas of the 2024 Summit League Tournament, with the No. 7 seed upsetting No. 2 seed Kansas City 61-60 in the opening round and then earning a 66-63 victory over No. 6 seed Omaha in the semifinals. Denver is only allowing opponents to shoot 35.1% from the floor and 26.4% from the 3-point line during tournament play.

Denver guard Tommy Bruner is leading the nation in scoring this season (24.2 ppg) and he's coming off a 23-point performance in the win over Omaha on Monday. Bruner had 21 points in the loss to SDSU on Feb. 22 and led all scorers with 26 points in the win over the Jackrabbits on Jan. 13.

