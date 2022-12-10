Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-5; South Dakota State 3-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are heading back home. They will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Jackrabbits have to be hurting after a devastating 81-56 defeat at the hands of the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Eastern Washington has finally found some success away from home. On Wednesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the California Golden Bears 50-48. The top scorer for Eastern Washington was guard Tyreese Davis (14 points).

South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

South Dakota State is now 3-7 while Eastern Washington sits at 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jackrabbits are stumbling into the game with the 42nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.