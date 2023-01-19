Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-12; South Dakota State 9-9

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota State and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska Omaha will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes on the road on Saturday as they won 82-64.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha ended up a good deal behind the North Dakota State Bison when they played on Saturday, losing 78-65.

South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The Jackrabbits are now 9-9 while the Mavericks sit at 7-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.