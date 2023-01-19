Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-12; South Dakota State 9-9
What to Know
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota State and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska Omaha will be stumbling in from a loss.
South Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes on the road on Saturday as they won 82-64.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha ended up a good deal behind the North Dakota State Bison when they played on Saturday, losing 78-65.
South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
The Jackrabbits are now 9-9 while the Mavericks sit at 7-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Mar 05, 2022 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 79
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Dec 29, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 81 vs. South Dakota State 78
- Feb 14, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. South Dakota State 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Jan 30, 2018 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - South Dakota State 101 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Mar 07, 2017 - South Dakota State 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 101 vs. South Dakota State 93
- Feb 10, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota State 92
- Jan 28, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76