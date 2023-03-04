Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota State

Regular Season Records: Nebraska Omaha 9-22; South Dakota State 18-12

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 13-4 against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jackrabbits and Nebraska Omaha are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Nebraska Omaha should still be riding high after a victory, while South Dakota State will be looking to right the ship.

South Dakota State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-65 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They captured a comfortable 73-61 win over the UMKC Roos. Four players on the Mavericks scored in the double digits: forward Frankie Fidler (21), center Dylan Brougham (15), forward Marquel Sutton (15), and guard Jaeden Marshall (13).

The Jackrabbits are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

South Dakota State's loss took them down to 18-12 while Nebraska Omaha's win pulled them up to 9-22. In their victory, Nebraska Omaha relied heavily on Frankie Fidler, who had 21 points. South Dakota State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Nebraska Omaha.