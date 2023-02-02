Who's Playing

North Dakota @ South Dakota State

Current Records: North Dakota 7-16; South Dakota State 12-11

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-11 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. North Dakota will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Frost Arena at 8 p.m. ET. South Dakota State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Fighting Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

The game between North Dakota and the North Dakota State Bison last week was not a total blowout, but with North Dakota falling 91-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State escaped with a win on Monday against the UMKC Roos by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

North Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Dakota's opponents whenever they hit the road.

North Dakota's loss took them down to 7-16 while South Dakota State's win pulled them up to 12-11. We'll see if the Fighting Hawks can steal the Jackrabbits' luck or if South Dakota State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last nine years.