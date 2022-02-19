Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ South Dakota State

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 8-18; South Dakota State 24-4

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

South Dakota State entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks by a conclusive 91-66 score.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for St. Thomas (MN) on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against the South Dakota Coyotes.

South Dakota State's win brought them up to 24-4 while St. Thomas (MN)'s loss pulled them down to 8-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: South Dakota State ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.70% on the season. Less enviably, the Tommies have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.