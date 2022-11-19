Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 2-1; South Dakota State 2-2

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be on the road. They will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Stephen F. Austin now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Lumberjacks came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Tuesday, falling 69-60. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Stephen F. Austin was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, the contest between South Dakota State and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with South Dakota State falling 71-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put Stephen F. Austin at 2-1 and the Jackrabbits at 2-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks enter the matchup with 23.7 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, South Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 19.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stephen F. Austin and South Dakota State tied in their last contest.