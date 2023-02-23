Who's Playing

UMKC @ South Dakota State

Current Records: UMKC 11-18; South Dakota State 17-11

What to Know

The UMKC Roos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roos and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Arena. UMKC hasn't won a matchup against South Dakota State since Nov. 28 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

UMKC came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday, falling 81-73.

Meanwhile, everything went South Dakota State's way against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks this past Saturday as they made off with a 91-70 win.

South Dakota State's victory lifted them to 17-11 while UMKC's loss dropped them down to 11-18. We'll see if South Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won eight out of their last nine games against UMKC.