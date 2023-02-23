Who's Playing

UMKC @ South Dakota State

Current Records: UMKC 11-18; South Dakota State 17-11

What to Know

The UMKC Roos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roos and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Frost Arena. UMKC hasn't won a contest against South Dakota State since Nov. 28 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

UMKC came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, falling 81-73.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State took their matchup against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday by a conclusive 91-70 score.

UMKC have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

South Dakota State's victory lifted them to 17-11 while UMKC's defeat dropped them down to 11-18. We'll see if the Jackrabbits can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won eight out of their last nine games against UMKC.