Who's Playing
UMKC @ South Dakota State
Current Records: UMKC 11-18; South Dakota State 17-11
What to Know
The UMKC Roos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roos and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Frost Arena. UMKC hasn't won a contest against South Dakota State since Nov. 28 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
UMKC came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, falling 81-73.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State took their matchup against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday by a conclusive 91-70 score.
UMKC have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
South Dakota State's victory lifted them to 17-11 while UMKC's defeat dropped them down to 11-18. We'll see if the Jackrabbits can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota State have won eight out of their last nine games against UMKC.
- Jan 30, 2023 - South Dakota State 67 vs. UMKC 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota State 86 vs. UMKC 75
- Dec 20, 2021 - South Dakota State 89 vs. UMKC 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Dakota State 89 vs. UMKC 77
- Feb 26, 2021 - South Dakota State 67 vs. UMKC 49
- Nov 28, 2018 - South Dakota State 75 vs. UMKC 47
- Dec 22, 2017 - South Dakota State 85 vs. UMKC 60
- Dec 03, 2016 - South Dakota State 77 vs. UMKC 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - UMKC 64 vs. South Dakota State 57