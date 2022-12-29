Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-4; South Dakota State 5-8

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 14-2 against the Western Illinois Leathernecks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Jackrabbits and WIU will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. South Dakota State won both of their matches against the Leathernecks last season (93-75 and 91-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 79-40, which was the final score in South Dakota State's tilt against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last Monday.

Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the North Dakota State Bison with points to spare last week, taking the game 79-60.

Western Illinois' win lifted them to 8-4 while South Dakota State's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if South Dakota State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.