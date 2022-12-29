Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Western Illinois 8-4; South Dakota State 5-8
What to Know
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 14-2 against the Western Illinois Leathernecks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Jackrabbits and WIU will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. South Dakota State won both of their matches against the Leathernecks last season (93-75 and 91-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 79-40, which was the final score in South Dakota State's tilt against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last Monday.
Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the North Dakota State Bison with points to spare last week, taking the game 79-60.
Western Illinois' win lifted them to 8-4 while South Dakota State's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if South Dakota State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 17, 2022 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Dakota State 93 vs. Western Illinois 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Dakota State 71 vs. Western Illinois 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Western Illinois 79 vs. South Dakota State 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - South Dakota State 100 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota State 66 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Western Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 04, 2017 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota State 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota State 63 vs. Western Illinois 59