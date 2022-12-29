Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-4; South Dakota State 5-8

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 14-2 against the Western Illinois Leathernecks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. South Dakota State and WIU will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits won both of their matches against WIU last season (93-75 and 91-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

South Dakota State took a serious blow against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last Monday, falling 79-40.

Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the North Dakota State Bison with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 79-60.

South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Western Illinois' win lifted them to 8-4 while South Dakota State's defeat dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Leathernecks can repeat their recent success or if the Jackrabbits bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 8-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.