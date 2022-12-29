Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Western Illinois 8-4; South Dakota State 5-8
What to Know
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 14-2 against the Western Illinois Leathernecks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. South Dakota State and WIU will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits won both of their matches against WIU last season (93-75 and 91-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
South Dakota State took a serious blow against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last Monday, falling 79-40.
Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the North Dakota State Bison with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 79-60.
South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Western Illinois' win lifted them to 8-4 while South Dakota State's defeat dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Leathernecks can repeat their recent success or if the Jackrabbits bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a big 8-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 17, 2022 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Dakota State 93 vs. Western Illinois 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Dakota State 71 vs. Western Illinois 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Western Illinois 79 vs. South Dakota State 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - South Dakota State 100 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota State 66 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Western Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 04, 2017 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota State 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota State 63 vs. Western Illinois 59