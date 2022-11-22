Who's Playing

LIU @ South Dakota

Current Records: LIU 1-2; South Dakota 2-2

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will square off against the LIU Sharks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

South Dakota took a serious blow against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Thursday, falling 79-42. Guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, a victory for LIU just wasn't in the stars this past Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 95-58 bruising that they suffered against the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Sharks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jacob Johnson, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Marko Maletic, who had 22 points.

South Dakota is now 2-2 while LIU sits at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is stumbling into the matchup with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 18.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.