Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-13; South Dakota 8-11

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota Coyotes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-61 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between South Dakota and the Denver Pioneers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with South Dakota falling 75-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-13 while the Coyotes sit at 8-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won ten out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.