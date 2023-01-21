Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-13; South Dakota 8-11
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota Coyotes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-61 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the matchup between South Dakota and the Denver Pioneers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with South Dakota falling 75-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Nebraska Omaha is now 7-13 while the Coyotes sit at 8-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won ten out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota 105 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - South Dakota 97 vs. Nebraska Omaha 93
- Jan 29, 2021 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 59
- Feb 02, 2020 - South Dakota 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Jan 11, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 81
- Feb 07, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 107 vs. South Dakota 102
- Jan 20, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 75 vs. South Dakota 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. South Dakota 83
- Dec 29, 2016 - South Dakota 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota 83
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 79 vs. South Dakota 73