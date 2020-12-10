A Summit League battle is on tap as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Pentagon. South Dakota is 0-3, while North Dakota is 0-3 on the season. Both teams are 1-2 against the spread thus far.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota spread: North Dakota +3.5

North Dakota vs. South Dakota over-under: 146 points

North Dakota vs. South Dakota money line: North Dakota 145, South Dakota -170

What you need to know about North Dakota

The Fighting Hawks came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Friday, falling 76-67. A silver lining for North Dakota was the play of forward Filip Rebraca, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Rebraca is leading the team with 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He's shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 75 percent from beyond the arc.

Guard Caleb Nero has been the other consistent scoring threat as he's averaging 13.7 points per game and is shooting 54.5 from 3-point territory. The Fighting Hawks are giving up an average of 77 points per game, a number they'll look to improve on in this matchup.

What you need to know about South Dakota

Meanwhile, South Dakota came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, falling 76-69. The losing side was boosted by guard Stanley Umude, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards along with five assists. Umude leads the team in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (7.7) and assists (2.3) as on the season. Guard A.J. Pitzuweit has also added some scoring punch, averaging 15.7 points per game.

South Dakota lost last time the teams previously met last March as it fell 74-71 to North Dakota in the conference tournament last season.

