Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ South Dakota

Current Records: North Dakota State 9-13; South Dakota 10-13

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bison and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. North Dakota State should still be riding high after a victory, while South Dakota will be looking to get back in the win column.

North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home last Friday as they won 91-75.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 103-53 bruising that South Dakota suffered against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bison are now 9-13 while the Coyotes sit at 10-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average. South Dakotas have had an even harder time: they are 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a slight 1-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against South Dakota.