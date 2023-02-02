Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ South Dakota
Current Records: North Dakota State 9-13; South Dakota 10-13
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bison and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. North Dakota State should still be riding high after a victory, while South Dakota will be looking to get back in the win column.
North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home last Friday as they won 91-75.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 103-53 bruising that South Dakota suffered against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Bison are now 9-13 while the Coyotes sit at 10-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average. South Dakotas have had an even harder time: they are 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a slight 1-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against South Dakota.
- Jan 07, 2023 - North Dakota State 73 vs. South Dakota 61
- Feb 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 76 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 62
- Mar 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 79 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 28, 2021 - North Dakota State 89 vs. South Dakota 77
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Dakota 80 vs. North Dakota State 71
- Dec 11, 2020 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 67
- Feb 19, 2020 - North Dakota State 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 15, 2020 - North Dakota State 72 vs. South Dakota 70
- Feb 28, 2019 - South Dakota 75 vs. North Dakota State 65
- Dec 29, 2018 - North Dakota State 71 vs. South Dakota 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - North Dakota State 70 vs. South Dakota 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - South Dakota 72 vs. North Dakota State 58
- Jan 13, 2016 - North Dakota State 66 vs. South Dakota 65