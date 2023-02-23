Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ South Dakota
Current Records: Oral Roberts 25-4; South Dakota 11-17
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a loss.
South Dakota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 86-68 to the Denver Pioneers.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts bagged a 74-66 victory over the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday.
South Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.
The Coyotes took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 103-53. Maybe South Dakota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oral Roberts.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota 53
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. Oral Roberts 87
- Dec 20, 2021 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. South Dakota 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 84
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. South Dakota 72
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - South Dakota 82 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Dakota 86 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - South Dakota 91 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota 94 vs. Oral Roberts 84