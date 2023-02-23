Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota

Current Records: Oral Roberts 25-4; South Dakota 11-17

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. South Dakota and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Dakota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 86-68 to the Denver Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts bagged a 74-66 victory over the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday.

South Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The Coyotes took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 103-53. Maybe South Dakota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oral Roberts.