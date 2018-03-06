South Dakota vs. South Dakota State odds: Summit League finals picks, predictions from top-rated expert

South Dakota State guns for its third straight Summit League championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament when it faces in-state rival South Dakota in the conference title game Tuesday night. South Dakota is listed as a one-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 146.5.

White knows these clubs split during the regular season, each team winning on its home court. This rubber match comes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, a neutral site for the Summit tournament.

The Coyotes gave the Jackrabbits their lone defeat in Summit League play, and it was a resounding one. South Dakota won 87-68 on Jan. 24 behind 30 points from Matt Mooney. Triston Simpson scored seven of his 20 points during a decisive 20-5 run in the second half.

South Dakota State hasn't lost since, reeling off 10 straight wins to reach the Summit title game for the fourth consecutive season.

The streak includes a 76-72 payback win over South Dakota on Feb. 22. Mike Daum had 20 points and David Jenkins Jr. scored 18, including a late three-pointer to help seal the win.

South Dakota State advanced with a 78-57 win over North Dakota State in the semifinals, while South Dakota routed Denver 76-58 in the other semifinal.

