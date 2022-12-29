Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ South Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 11-4; South Dakota 5-8

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. St. Thomas (MN) and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Tommies lost both of their matches to South Dakota last season on scores of 79-90 and 60-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

St. Thomas (MN) beat the North Dakota State Bison 78-68 last week.

Meanwhile, South Dakota ended up a good deal behind the UMKC Kangaroos when they played last Monday, losing 62-45.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Thomas (MN) is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Tommies are now 11-4 while the Coyotes sit at 5-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Thomas (MN) comes into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. Less enviably, South Dakota is stumbling into the game with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last eight years.