Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ South Dakota

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-3; South Dakota 5-5

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

South Dakota has to be aching after a bruising 79-58 loss to the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Coyotes was guard A.J. Plitzuweit (15 points).

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their game against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UC Irvine took an 80-66 bruising from Fresno State. UC Irvine didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses put South Dakota at 5-5 and the Anteaters at 6-3. The Coyotes are 3-1 after losses this season, UC Irvine 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.