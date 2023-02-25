Who's Playing

UMKC @ South Dakota

Current Records: UMKC 11-19; South Dakota 11-18

What to Know

Get ready for a Summit battle as the UMKC Roos and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UMKC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 73-50 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 82-70 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Roos are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UMKC at 11-19 and South Dakota at 11-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMKC is stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. The Coyotes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 43rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Coyotes are a 4-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMKC have won six out of their last 11 games against South Dakota.