Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ South Dakota
Current Records: Western Illinois 8-5; South Dakota 6-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-13 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Leathernecks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota will be strutting in after a win while WIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
WIU came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, winning 92-84.
WIU is now 8-5 while the Coyotes sit at 6-8. South Dakota is 2-3 after wins this season, and WIU is 1-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
Series History
South Dakota have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 24, 2022 - South Dakota 75 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Dakota 84 vs. Western Illinois 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - South Dakota 65 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 12, 2020 - South Dakota 85 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Dec 29, 2019 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - Western Illinois 65 vs. South Dakota 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 54
- Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 50
- Mar 04, 2017 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 23, 2017 - South Dakota 92 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Illinois 90 vs. South Dakota 76
- Jan 20, 2016 - South Dakota 76 vs. Western Illinois 67