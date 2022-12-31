Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ South Dakota

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-5; South Dakota 6-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-13 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Leathernecks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota will be strutting in after a win while WIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

WIU came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, winning 92-84.

WIU is now 8-5 while the Coyotes sit at 6-8. South Dakota is 2-3 after wins this season, and WIU is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.