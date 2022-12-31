Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ South Dakota

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-5; South Dakota 6-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-13 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Leathernecks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota will be strutting in after a win while WIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

WIU came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, winning 92-84.

WIU is now 8-5 while the Coyotes sit at 6-8. South Dakota is 2-3 after wins this season, and WIU is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.

  • Feb 19, 2022 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 65
  • Jan 24, 2022 - South Dakota 75 vs. Western Illinois 72
  • Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Western Illinois 69
  • Jan 23, 2021 - South Dakota 84 vs. Western Illinois 74
  • Jan 22, 2021 - South Dakota 65 vs. Western Illinois 60
  • Feb 12, 2020 - South Dakota 85 vs. Western Illinois 72
  • Dec 29, 2019 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota 75
  • Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 67
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Western Illinois 65 vs. South Dakota 59
  • Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 54
  • Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 50
  • Mar 04, 2017 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 69
  • Feb 23, 2017 - South Dakota 92 vs. Western Illinois 81
  • Jan 25, 2017 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 55
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Western Illinois 90 vs. South Dakota 76
  • Jan 20, 2016 - South Dakota 76 vs. Western Illinois 67