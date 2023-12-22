Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in November of 2015 was close, and so far it looks like that's how South Florida and Albany will finish this one. South Florida has jumped out to a quick 47-46 lead against Albany.

South Florida entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Albany step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Albany 7-5, South Florida 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last matchup, Albany made sure to put some points up on the board against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Great Danes came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 93-79.

Meanwhile, South Florida entered their tilt with Loyola Chi. with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulls walked away with a 77-64 win over the Ramblers on Saturday.

Jayden Reid and Selton Miguel were among the main playmakers for South Florida as the former scored 13 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Miguel has scored all season.

The Great Danes pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Bulls, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Albany and South Florida are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida and Albany pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

South Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.