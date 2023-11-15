Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Central Michigan 0-3, South Florida 1-0

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

The Central Michigan Chippewas will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. Central Michigan might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Monday.

Central Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 94-67 defeat at the hands of the Seminoles. Central Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-30.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brian Taylor, who earned 15 points. Anthony Pritchard was another key contributor, earning 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida entered their match on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bulldogs 96-52 at home. With South Florida ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

South Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Reid, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Selton Miguel, who earned 18 points.

The Seminoles' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Chippewas' defeat dropped theirs to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Central Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.