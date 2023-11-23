Halftime Report

A win for Maine would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Maine leads 31-29 over South Florida.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, South Florida will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Maine 3-3, South Florida 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Yuengling Center. South Florida might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bulls were able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers, taking the game 74-65.

Jose Placer was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maine last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-58 to the Ospreys. Maine found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Bulls now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Black Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

South Florida is a big 8.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Injury Report for South Florida

Kasen Jennings: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Maine