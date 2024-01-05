Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how South Florida and Temple will finish this one. Sitting on a score of 32-28, South Florida has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

South Florida entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Temple step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Temple 7-6, South Florida 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Temple Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Owls made off with a 55-54 win over the Pilots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Temple has scored all season.

Temple's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Riley, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Riley pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida waltzed into their match Friday with four straight wins but they left with five. They skirted past the Hornets 73-70. The overall outcome was as expected, but Alabama State made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

South Florida can attribute much of their success to Chris Youngblood, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Reid, who scored 13 points.

The Owls now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Bulls, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple skirted past South Florida 79-76 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Florida is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.