Who's Playing
East Carolina @ South Florida
Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-16; South Florida 14-17
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates and the South Florida Bulls are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Neither East Carolina nor the Bulls could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
East Carolina has to be hurting after a devastating 84-58 loss at the hands of the UCF Knights on Sunday. East Carolina was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorers for East Carolina were forward Ezra Ausar (14 points) and forward Brandon Johnson (12 points).
Meanwhile, South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 69-49 punch to the gut against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. One thing holding the Bulls back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
The Pirates are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina State Bulldogs Nov. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-68. In other words, don't count South Florida out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.96
Odds
The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Florida have won nine out of their last 16 games against East Carolina.
- Feb 01, 2023 - South Florida 71 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 15, 2023 - South Florida 81 vs. East Carolina 70
- Feb 23, 2022 - East Carolina 64 vs. South Florida 60
- Feb 17, 2022 - East Carolina 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - South Florida 73 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2020 - East Carolina 62 vs. South Florida 59
- Feb 10, 2019 - South Florida 72 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Florida 77 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 17, 2018 - East Carolina 90 vs. South Florida 52
- Jan 03, 2018 - East Carolina 67 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Florida 64 vs. East Carolina 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - East Carolina 60 vs. South Florida 49
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. East Carolina 66
- Mar 02, 2016 - East Carolina 52 vs. South Florida 39
- Feb 16, 2016 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 52