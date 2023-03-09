Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Florida

Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-16; South Florida 14-17

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the South Florida Bulls are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Neither East Carolina nor the Bulls could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

East Carolina has to be hurting after a devastating 84-58 loss at the hands of the UCF Knights on Sunday. East Carolina was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorers for East Carolina were forward Ezra Ausar (14 points) and forward Brandon Johnson (12 points).

Meanwhile, South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 69-49 punch to the gut against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. One thing holding the Bulls back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Pirates are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina State Bulldogs Nov. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-68. In other words, don't count South Florida out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.96

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Florida have won nine out of their last 16 games against East Carolina.