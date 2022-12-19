Who's Playing

Hofstra @ South Florida

Current Records: Hofstra 6-5; South Florida 5-6

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Yuengling Center. South Florida should still be riding high after a win, while Hofstra will be looking to right the ship.

This past Friday, the Bulls narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Dartmouth Big Green 59-55. South Florida's center Russel Tchewa filled up the stat sheet, picking up 11 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Hofstra and the Massachusetts Minutemen last week was not a total blowout, but with Hofstra falling 71-56, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Tyler Thomas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Florida is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Hofstra's defeat took them down to 6-5 while South Florida's victory pulled them up to 5-6. We'll see if the Pride can steal the Bulls' luck or if South Florida records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.12

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.