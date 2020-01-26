South Florida vs. Houston odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven model

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the No. 25 Houston Cougars and the South Florida Bulls at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center. Houston is 15-4 overall and 8-2 at home, while South Florida is 8-11 overall and 0-3 on the road. South Florida stumbles into Sunday's contest having lost four consecutive games. Houston, meanwhile, has won nine of its last 10. The Cougars are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Houston vs. South Florida odds, while the over-under is set at 127. Before entering any South Florida vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. South Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for South Florida vs. Houston:

Houston vs. South Florida spread: Houston -12.5

Houston vs. South Florida over-under: 127 points

Houston vs. South Florida money line: Houston -962, South Florida +613

What you need to know about Houston

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Cougars took down Connecticut 63-59 last week. Guard DeJon Jarreau and guard Caleb Mills were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former almost dropped a triple-double with 18 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes and the latter finished with 20 points.

Houston is averaging 74.7 points per game on offense, but the Cougars feature one of the stingiest defenses in all of college basketball. In fact, the Cougars are allowing their opponents to knock down just 38.3 percent of their field goal attempts, which ranks 20th in the nation. In addition, the Cougars are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against South Florida.

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida lost to Wichita State at home by a decisive 56-43 margin in its last outing. Guard Laquincy Rideau had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 4-point finish. And while South Florida has struggled on the offensive end of the floor this season, the Bulls are giving up just 61.9 points per game on defense, the 32nd-best mark in college basketball.

How to make South Florida vs. Houston picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. South Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. South Florida? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the South Florida vs. Houston spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.