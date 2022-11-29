Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ South Florida

Current Records: Massachusetts 4-1; South Florida 2-5

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will stay at home another game and welcome the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Yuengling Center. South Florida is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Bulls didn't have too much trouble with the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at home this past Friday as they won 75-60. South Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Russel Tchewa, who had 16 points in addition to six boards, and guard Tyler Harris, who had 18 points. Tchewa had some trouble finding his footing against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UMass beat the Charlotte 49ers 60-54 last week.

South Florida is now 2-5 while UMass sits at 4-1. The Bulls are 1-0 after wins this year, the Minutemen 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.