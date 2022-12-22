Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ South Florida

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 2-9; South Florida 6-6

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will take on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

South Florida beat the Hofstra Pride 77-70 on Monday. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Harris (19), guard Jamir Chaplin (14), center Russel Tchewa (13), and guard Selton Miguel (10).

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday, winning 62-53.

Their wins bumped South Florida to 6-6 and New Jersey Tech to 2-9. Jamir Chaplin will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 14 points along with six boards on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if New Jersey Tech's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.