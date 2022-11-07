Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ South Florida

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Yuengling Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Redhawks (14-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. South Florida struggled last year, too, ending up 8-23.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: SE Missouri State was 10th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 77.3 on average. South Florida experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 356th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 57.5 on average (bottom 103%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.