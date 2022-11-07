Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ South Florida

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Yuengling Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for South Florida (8-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. SE Missouri State struggled last season, too, ending up 14-18.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls ranked 356th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 57.5 on average (bottom 103%). SE Missouri State experienced some struggles of their own as they were 10th worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 77.3 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

South Florida has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 11-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.