We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the SMU Mustangs are set to tip at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Yuengling Center. South Florida is 20-5 overall and 13-2 at home, while SMU is 19-8 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Mustangs have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Bulls.

This time around, SMU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest South Florida vs. SMU odds, and the over/under is 147 points.

South Florida vs. SMU spread: USF +2.5

South Florida vs. SMU over/under: 147 points

South Florida vs. SMU money line: South Florida: +122, SMU: -145

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida entered its tilt with the UTSA Roadrunners with 11 consecutive wins but the Bulls will enter their next game with 12. The Bulls came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 66-61 on Wednesday. South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kasean Pryor led the charge by dropping a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls are led offensively by guard Chris Youngblood, who's scoring 15.0 points per game. Youngblood's effectiveness on the offensive end of the floor is a big reason why South Florida has won 11 consecutive games at home.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU unfortunately witnessed the end of its six-game winning streak on Thursday. The Mustangs took an 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the FAU Owls. SMU found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the defeat, SMU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. However, the Mustangs struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

