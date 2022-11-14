Who's Playing

Stetson @ South Florida

Current Records: Stetson 1-0; South Florida 0-2

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are on the road again on Monday and play against the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Yuengling Center. The Hatters should still be feeling good after a victory, while South Florida will be looking to get back in the win column.

Stetson was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles on Monday, winning 83-74. Stetson got double-digit scores from four players: Luke Brown (27), Alvin Tumblin (15), Wheza Panzo (12), and Cyncier Harrison (11).

Meanwhile, South Florida came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Friday, falling 67-59. Tyler Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida; Harris finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

South Florida's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Stetson's win pulled them up to 1-0. Luke Brown will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if South Florida's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against Stetson in the last eight years.