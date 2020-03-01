South Florida vs. Temple odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from advanced model

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls will face off at noon ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is 14-14 overall and 8-5 at home, while South Florida is 12-16 overall and 2-6 on the road. South Florida limps into Sunday's contest having lost four of its last five games. Temple, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The Owls are favored by four-points in the latest Temple vs. South Florida odds, while the over-under is set at 127. Before entering any South Florida vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. South Florida. Here are several college basketball odds for Temple vs. South Florida:

Temple vs. South Florida spread: Temple -4

Temple vs. South Florida over-under: 127 points

Temple vs. South Florida money line: Temple -180, South Florida +140

What you need to know about South Florida

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the East Carolina Pirates this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Justin Brown (18), forward Michael Durr (15), guard Laquincy Rideau (14), and guard David Collins (11).

South Florida has also fared well against the spread when playing on the road against Temple. In fact, the Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against Temple on the road.

What you need to know about Temple

It was close but the Owls ultimately fell short as they lost 72-69 to the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday. The losing side was boosted by guard Quinton Rose, who had 20 points along with five steals. For the season, Rose is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Despite losing two consecutive games, the Owls will enter Sunday's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because Temple is 10-0 in its last 10 meetings against South Florida.

