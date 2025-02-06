The Temple Owls (14-8, 6-3 AAC) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the South Florida Bulls (11-11, 4-5) on Thursday night. Temple has won five of its last seven conference games overall, moving into fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Owls beat Charlotte in double overtime last Wednesday before getting past East Carolina in overtime on Saturday. USF has lost three of its last four games, falling to FAU in a 94-72 final on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Yuengling Center. South Florida is favored by 1 point in the latest South Florida vs. Temple odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Temple vs. USF picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Temple-South Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

South Florida vs. Temple spread: Temple -1

South Florida vs. Temple over/under: 150.5 points

South Florida vs. Temple money line: South Florida: -110, Temple: -110

South Florida vs. Temple picks: See picks here

South Florida vs. Temple streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida has suffered several single-digit road losses over the past two weeks, but it has also won its last two home games. The Bulls beat Tulsa by seven points on Jan. 18, as freshman guard CJ Brown scored a team-high 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. They added a 69-64 win over Rice last Tuesday, powered by a 17-point outing from senior guard Kasen Jennings off the bench.

Senior guard Quincy Ademokoya posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while junior guard Kobe Knox chipped in 13 points. Brown had another double-digit outing in a loss to FAU on Sunday, scoring 15 points. South Florida is 17-3 in its last 20 home games, and it has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

Why Temple can cover

Temple has won five of its last seven games, including a win over then-No. 18 Memphis, which remains the lone loss on the Tigers' resume. Senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. poured in 21 points and knocked down 11 of 12 attempts from the charity stripe. The Owls are coming off a pair of narrow wins, gaining some confidence with overtime wins against Charlotte and East Carolina.

Mashburn had 34 points on 10 of 22 shooting against the 49ers, hitting 11 free throws in that game as well. He continued his scoring burst on Saturday, finishing with 32 points on 10 of 16 shooting. The Owls have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, while South Florida has failed to cover in six straight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make South Florida vs. Temple picks

The model has simulated Temple vs. USF 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USF vs. Temple, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Temple vs. South Florida spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.