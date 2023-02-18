Who's Playing

Tulane @ South Florida

Current Records: Tulane 16-7; South Florida 11-15

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave won both of their matches against the South Florida Bulls last season (68-54 and 76-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Tulane and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Green Wave netted a 101-94 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats last Tuesday. Tulane's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jalen Cook, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 dimes, and forward Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, South Florida took their contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday by a conclusive 96-69 score. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: center Russel Tchewa (21), guard Selton Miguel (16), forward Keyshawn Bryant (16), and guard Tyler Harris (10). Harris hadn't helped his team much against Cincinnati on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Tulane to 16-7 and South Florida to 11-15. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tulane and South Florida clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulane have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Florida.