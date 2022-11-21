Who's Playing

UAB @ South Florida

Current Records: UAB 2-1; South Florida 0-4

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will take on the UAB Blazers at 6 p.m. ET Monday at Ocean Center. UAB should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to get back in the win column.

South Florida was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 62-60 to the Austin Peay Governors. South Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Sam Hines Jr., who had 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UAB was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 92-61 at home.

South Florida is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

South Florida is now 0-4 while the Blazers sit at 2-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 96 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Blazers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blazers, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.