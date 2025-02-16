We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the UAB Blazers and South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. UAB is 15-9 overall and 11-3 at home, while USF is 12-13 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Blazers have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against USF.

UAB vs. USF spread: UAB -8.5

UAB vs. USF over/under: 157.5 points

UAB vs. USF money line: UAB: -417, South Florida: +322

Why UAB can cover

The experts predicted UAB would be headed in after a win, but East Carolina made sure that didn't happen. UAB took an 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of East Carolina on Tuesday. The loss hurts even more since the Blazers were up 43-31 with 17:51 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Lendeborg is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Coleman, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. UAB is 7-0 in its last seven games at home and 8-3 against the spread in its past 11 games overall. See which team to back here.

Why USF can cover

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a disappointing 80-65 loss to Memphis on Thursday. South Florida struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. The Bulls were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Memphis pulled down 16.

The Bulls feature three players averaging double-digit points per game, led by Jamille Reynolds. The senior is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 52.7% of his field goals this season. Guard Jayden Reid is also an effective playmaker for the Bulls, scoring 12.0 points per game. See which team to back here.

