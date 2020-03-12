South Florida vs. UCF odds, line: 2020 AAC Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model

The UCF Knights and the South Florida Bulls are set to square off in a 2020 AAC Tournament opening round matchup at 1 p.m. ET Thursday at Dickies Arena. South Florida is 14-17, while UCF is 16-14. USF won the most recent meeting on Feb. 1, 64-48. The teams split the regular season series. The latest UCF vs. South Florida odds see this game as a pick 'em, and the over-under is set at 126.5. Before entering any South Florida vs. UCF picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. South Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for USF vs. Central Florida:

UCF vs. South Florida spread: Pick 'Em

UCF vs. South Florida over-under: 126.5 points

UCF vs. South Florida money line: UCF -110, South Florida -110

What you need to know about UCF

The Knights simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the East Carolina Pirates at home 94-62. That commanding 32-point mark was the largest margin of victory for UCF this season. Four Knights scored in double figures: Darin Green Jr. (23), Matt Milon (16), Collin Smith (12), and Dazon Ingram (10). The 94 points were a season high for UCF, which also posted season bests with 15 3-pointers on 29 attempts and 24 assists.

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida escaped with a win against the SMU Mustangs, 61-60. Guard David Collins (15 points) and forward Antun Maricevic (14 points) were the top scorers for South Florida. Laquincy Rideau, who had 12 points, hit the winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left. With 42 seconds left, the Bulls scored eight points in 24 seconds.

How to make UCF vs. South Florida picks

The model has simulated USF vs. Central Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. South Florida? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the South Florida vs. Central Florida spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.