Who's Playing

Wichita State @ South Florida

Current Records: Wichita State 7-8; South Florida 7-8

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 1-7 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Bulls and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

South Florida was close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 68-64 to the Temple Owls. Guard Selton Miguel had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wichita State came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Thursday, falling 70-61. A silver lining for Wichita State was the play of guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 19 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

South Florida is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the SE Missouri State Redhawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 64-61. In other words, don't count the Shockers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.40

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State have won seven out of their last eight games against South Florida.