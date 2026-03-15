The American Conference Final will pit the South Florida Bulls versus the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. USF (24-8, 15-3 American) won the American regular season title and is riding a 10-game win streak, most recently defeating Charlotte, 86-64, in Saturday's semifinals. Wichita (22-10, 13-5 American) has won seven straight games, including a 81-68 semis win over Tulsa on Saturday. The teams split their two regular season matchups.

Tipoff is at 3:15 p.m. ET from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. This is the first tournament championship game appearance for both programs. The Bulls are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Wichita State vs. South Florida odds, while the over/under is 148.5. Before making any South Florida vs. Wichita State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wichita State vs. South Florida 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for South Florida vs. Wichita State:

Wichita State vs. South Florida spread: South Florida -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wichita State vs. South Florida over/under: 148.5 points Wichita State vs. South Florida money line: USF -243, Wichita State +199 Wichita State vs. South Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Wichita State vs. South Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Florida vs. Wichita State predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Wichita State vs. South Florida 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The first matchup between these two was a back-and-fort high-scoring affair that saw 171 combined points scored. Overall, the Shockers have seen the Over go 4-3 over their last seven contests.

The model forecasts a total of 10 players scoring more than 8 points as the over/under is surpassed with points to spare. The simulations call for 155 combined points going on the scoreboard. Thus, the Over is hit in 63.5 percent of simulations.

How to make Wichita State vs. South Florida picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wichita State vs. South Florida spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.